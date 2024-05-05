Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are uncultured leaders: YSRC leader

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC senior leader Adapa Seshu has labelled Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan as uncultured leaders, citing their comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

During a press meeting, Seshu stated that it is common for politicians to criticise each other in the field of elections, but the behaviour of Naidu and Kalyan is particularly despicable. He further mentioned that their speech is like that of ignorant people who do not know how to address the chief minister, who is the idol of the state's people, and that Naidu and Kalyan need to learn etiquette from Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Seshu pointed out that Jagan gave YSRC tickets to 31 Kapu leaders in this 2024 election, as well as six MP seats. He criticised Kalyan for campaigning in those constituencies where Kapu leaders are standing as candidates, with the aim of defeating them.

Seshu questioned Kalyan's right to talk about Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who, he claims, provided a prosperous administration for five years. He argued that as long as Kalyan speaks against him and leaves allegations with Naidu, he will not gain any political benefit. Seshu claimed that Jagan knows how to raise the living standards of poor and middle-class families and works for their betterment. He also described Kalyan as a "package star" speaking for the rich and working for Naidu as an adopted son.