Champai Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM

After days of speculation and a flurry of political activities, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) vice president Champai Soren was sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

He took oath alongside Congress MLA Alamgir Alam and Satyanand Bhogta from the RJD. This move was seen as a strategic message signaling the unity of the alliance.

Reports indicate that he is set to seek a vote of confidence on the floor of the house in the next ten days. Ahead of his swearing-in, Mr. Soren paid a visit to the residence of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren.

“Before my oath, I have come to meet and seek the blessings of my guru, Shibu Soren”, Champai Soren said. He also exuded confidence that “there was no trouble and the ruling coalition would easily pass the floor test”.

Champai Soren was nominated for the CM's post on Thursday after he requested the Governor to accept his claims to form the government earlier. During his meeting with the governor, he also handed him a letter of support and signatures from 43 MLAs.

Mr. Soren, a six-time MLA and transport minister in the Hemant Soren cabinet was elected unanimously as JMM legislative party leader Wednesday evening. Sources said that his name was second on the list after Hemant Soren’s wife Kalpana Soren.

Reports suggest that Hemant Soren’s brother’s wife Sita Soren raised an objection over Kalpana’s name but agreed when MLAs suggested Champai Soren for the CM post. Sources said that Sita Soren had also demanded a Deputy CM post for her husband Basant Soren but the matter was put on hold after Hemant Soren’s mother intervened.

Minutes after, Hemant Soren resigned and was arrested. Champai Soren tried to meet Governor CP Radhakrishnan Wednesday evening.

After Mr. Soren took oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, MLAs of the ruling alliance reached the airport to fly to Hyderabad. JMM insiders said that the decision was taken to avoid poaching attempts by the BJP.

“The MLAs will return before the floor test. We are intact and there is no trouble within the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. But with so much happening we cannot take chances as the BJP may try to contact our MLAs "" senior JMM leaders said before leaving the circuit house for Ranchi airport.

Meanwhile, former Jharkhand CM and JMM Chief Hemant Soren has been sent to 5-day ED custody by the PMLA court. He was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Wednesday evening by the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with the land fraud case.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that Hemant Soren unlawfully acquired 8.5 acres of land through a syndicate. Additionally, they are also probing the sources of Rs. 36 Lakhs recovered during searches in New Delhi.

Former Jharkhand CM had also moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the court asked him to approach the concerned High Court.