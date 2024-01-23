Chaitanyapuri police inspector transferred for dereliction of duty

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police commissioner G. Sudheer Babu on Tuesday transferred Chaitanyapuri Police Station House Officer (SHO) B. Nagarjuna for negligence. He has been directed to report to the commissioner. Nagarjuna’s services have been surrendered to multi zone-2 and he would not be with the Rachakonda police, Sudheer Babu said.

Chaitanyapuri detective inspector P. Nagaraj Goud has been made in charge SHO.

The transfer of Nagarjuna is the fallout of the ACB on January 17 arresting three court warrant execution constables of the Chaitanyapuri police — Prasad Babu, Mallesham, and M. Narender along with four civilians — who were threatening an accused, S. Venkatramana, that they would recall non-bailable warrant pending against him if he did not pay them a bribe, sources said.

The charge against Nagarjuna was that he did not notice this practice which was allegedly going on for years.