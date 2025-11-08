C’garh: Sai condoles demise of Bollywood actress Sulakshana Pandit, daughter of Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Nov 7: Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of Bollywood actress and playback singer Sulakshana Pandit, who was fondly called daughter of Chhattisgarh.

The renowned actress of Hindi cinema passed away at Mumbai at 71.

“Sulakshana ji’s voice carried the fragrance of Chhattisgarh’s soil”, Mr. Sai said.

The chief minister recounted that Sulakshana Pandit’s artistic journey was deeply rooted in the cultural soil of Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, where music is not merely a tradition but a way of life.

The actress was born at the Asharfi Devi Women’s hospital in the old locality of Ramagudi Para, Raigarh, and received her early education at Government Girls’ School on Palace Road in Raigarh town.

Her father Pratap Narayan Pandi was a distinguished ‘tabla’ player in the royal court of Raja Chakradhar Singh.

For their family, music was not only an art form- it was a sacred legacy, Mr. Sai said.

“She embodies that legacy through her soulful voice, which resonated across the nation and beyond”, he added.

Her voice reflected simplicity, emotion, and the scent of Chhattisgarh’s soil. Through her music and acting, she not only enriched cinema but also gave Chhattisgarh’s cultural heritage a national recognition.

“Her life was a symbol of music, devotion and grace. Her contributions will always be remembered”, the chief minister said.