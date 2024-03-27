CEO calls for prior permission on Suvidha app

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena has called upon political parties and their representatives to take prior permission on Suvidha app whenever they intend to hold public meetings, rallies, processions or do door-to-door campaigns.

This applies even for distribution of pamphlets, as the poll code is in force.

In a meeting held with the political parties and their representatives to explain the modalities and the need to obtain prior permissions for various activities, the CEO advised them to submit their request for permission 48 hours in advance either on the Suvidha app or directly to the district election officer. Permission can be granted within 24 hours.

The Election Commission has designed the Suvidha portal to help the contestants file their nominations and affidavits online and also to submit requests for prior permissions vis-a-vis election-related activities.