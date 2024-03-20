CEO bans political parties banners in govt offices

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena on Tuesday banned flexi banners, hoardings and other publicity material pertaining to political parties in the commercial places belonging to government.

In a meeting held with the District Election Officers (DEOs) here on Tuesday, the CEO advised the officials to be on high alert with regard to display of publicity material by the political parties in view of the election model code of conduct.

He called for stringent measures to curb transport of liquor and freebies from neighbouring states by setting up checkposts in the common border areas in addition to providing webcasting facility. He directed the officials to take all necessary measures to check distribution of cash and freebies to employees and voters by the political parties.