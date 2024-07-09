Centre’s orders on transfer of Kaloji students set aside

Hyderabad: In a relief to Maheshwara Medical College, the Telangana High Court has set aside the orders issued by the secretary for the Union ministry for health and family on November 13 and 14. 2023, directing the Kaloji Narayana Rao University for Medical Sciences to shift the postgraduate medical students from the Maheshwara Medical College (MMC) to other private colleges.

Justice Surepalli Nanda issued the orders a few days ago and also directed the Union ministry to reconsider the second appeal filed by the medical college challenging the decision of the recommendations of the National Medical Council (NMC) to shift the students, and withdrawal of the letter of permission.

The MMC was granted permission in 2021 to commence 12 postgraduate medical courses according to the statutory provisions. Following the rules, the college management furnished 12 bank guarantees of Rs 85,00,000 each to the authorities. Bank guarantees were, thereafter, found to be fake and forged, therefore, the NMC and other authorities dated on February 24, 2022, directed the MCC to stop admissions. However, the college, by showing the letter of permission, had admitted students. Thereafter, the college had furnished seven and five valid bank guarantees, respectively. However, the fresh bank guarantees were never been accepted by the authorities. Despite specific direction not to admit students, the college admitted them for academic year 2022-23.

After following the due procedure, authorities on February 8, 2023, directed the Kaloji Narayana Rao University to shift the students admitted to the MMC in postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2021-22 and 2022-23, to other medical colleges in the state. As the medical college had tried to play fraud on the statutory body like the NMC and had indulged in forgery by submitting fake and forged bank guarantees to obtain letter of permission dated January 27, 2022 for starting 12 postgraduate medical courses from the academic year 2021-22, the NMC withdrew the letter of permission, and based on the recommendations of the NMC, the Union ministry directed the university to shift the students.

The MCC approached the High Court challenging the decision of the Union ministry and submitted that the orders were issued without hearing its contention.

The judge, considering the issue pertaining to the career of the students, their future and academic lives, directed the Union ministry to reconsider the issue after providing an opportunity to the college.