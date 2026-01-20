Centre Provides CRPF Security Cover to BJP president-elect Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: BJP president-elect Nitin Nabin has recently been granted top-category VIP security cover by the Centre, officials said on Tuesday. The VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been assigned to provide Z-category security for Nabin.

A few weeks ago, the Union Home Ministry directed the CRPF to take charge of his security following his announcement as the new BJP party leader, officials said. Armed CRPF commandos will accompany him during his travels across the country, they added. Nabin will be formally declared the BJP president on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old five-time Bihar MLA was elected unopposed on Monday as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner.

His predecessor, J P Nadda, also received a similar security cover from the government, with the CRPF VIP security wing managing the arrangements. The VIP security cover, under the Central protection list, ranges from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus, and X categories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Gandhi family and several other politicians and high-ranking individuals are protected by the CRPF, which has approximately 200 VIPs under its umbrella.