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Centre Doubles Daily Allocation of 5 Kg Cylinders for Migrant Workers

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7 April 2026 10:26 AM IST

The five kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of the State government and its civil supplies department for supplying only to migrant laborers in their State

State-owned oil firms last hiked the price of commercial LPG by Rs 21 on December 1. Now, the commercial LPG cylinders will cost Rs 1,757 per 19-kg cylinder in the national capital as against Rs 1,796.50 earlier. (Representational Image: DC)
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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has informed all the States and Union Territories (UTs) that the daily quantity of five kg FTL cylinder in each State available for disbursal to migrant laborers is being doubled. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has informed all the States and Union Territories (UTs) that the daily quantity of five kg FTL cylinder in each State available for disbursal to migrant laborers is being doubled.

This is based on the average daily supply of cylinders to migrant laborers during second and third March 2026 beyond the limit of 20 per cent. These five kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of the State government and its civil supplies department for supplying only to migrant laborers in their State with the assistance of OMCs, said Ministry Neeraj Mittal in a letter addressed to all States and UTs.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
central governement lpg cylinders Ministry of Petroleum and Natural gas migrant labourers 
India 
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