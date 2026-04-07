Centre Doubles Daily Allocation of 5 Kg Cylinders for Migrant Workers

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has informed all the States and Union Territories (UTs) that the daily quantity of five kg FTL cylinder in each State available for disbursal to migrant laborers is being doubled.

This is based on the average daily supply of cylinders to migrant laborers during second and third March 2026 beyond the limit of 20 per cent. These five kg FTL cylinders will be at disposal of the State government and its civil supplies department for supplying only to migrant laborers in their State with the assistance of OMCs, said Ministry Neeraj Mittal in a letter addressed to all States and UTs.



