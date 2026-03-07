Centre Announces Standards of Green Ammonia, Methanol for India

Hyderabad: In a significant move for the advancement of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, the Central government notified the Green Ammonia and Green Methanol Standards for India.

The standards issued by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), outlines the emission thresholds and eligibility conditions that must be compiled in order for ammonia & methanol produced to be classified as ‘Green’, produced using Green Hydrogen derived from renewable sources.

Green Ammonia Standard for India - Green Ammonia shall have a total non-biogenic greenhouse gas emission, arising from Green Hydrogen production, ammonia synthesis, purification, compression, and on-site storage, of not more than 0.38 kg CO₂ equivalent per kg of ammonia (kg CO₂ eq/kg NH₃), calculated as an average over the preceding 12-month period.

Green Methanol standard for India - Green Methanol shall have a total non-biogenic greenhouse gas emission, arising from Green Hydrogen production, methanol synthesis, purification, and on-site storage, of not more than 0.44 kg CO₂ equivalent per kg of methanol (kg CO₂ eq/kg CH₃OH), calculated as an average over the preceding 12-month period.

The notification further provides that carbon dioxide for Green Methanol production may be sourced from biogenic sources, Direct Air Capture (DAC), or existing industrial sources. The Ministry may revise the eligible sources of carbon dioxide from time to time, with such revisions applying prospectively along with appropriate grandfathering provisions.

In the process of Green Ammonia & Green Methanol production, renewable energy also includes electricity generated from renewable sources which is stored in an energy storage system or banked with the grid in accordance with applicable regulations.

The notification specifies that detailed methodologies for measurement, reporting, monitoring, on-site verification, and certification of Green Ammonia and Green Methanol shall be issued separately by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Any tender, bid process, or solicitation issued prior to the date of notifications may continue to be governed by the terms and conditions applicable at the time of its issuance; however, the procuring entity may, where feasible and with mutual consent of the parties, align such tender with the provisions of notifications.

The notifications of the Green Ammonia and Green Methanol standards bring clarity to industry, investors, and other stakeholders engaged in the development of green hydrogen derivatives. The standards will facilitate decarbonisation of sectors such as fertilizers, shipping, power, and heavy industry, while strengthening India’s position as a reliable producer and exporter of green fuels.

Indian Green Hydrogen developers are targeting export markets for Green Ammonia and Green Methanol. With this notification, India further consolidates its regulatory framework for green hydrogen and its derivatives under the National Green Hydrogen Mission.