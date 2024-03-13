CEC: Decision on Simultaneous J&K Elections Pending Review and Stakeholder Feedbacknews

Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday that a final call on whether to hold Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously will be taken after the review of the security situation and feedback from all stakeholders.

“We’re aware of our duties and responsibilities. There should be no political vacuum and elections both for Lok Sabha and J&K Assembly should be held as early as possible. There should be no delay from our side,” Mr. Kumar told a press conference in Jammu after completing a three-day visit of the Union Territory at the head of a 10-member team of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The poll panel held consultations both in Srinagar and Jammu with political parties as part of its review preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Union Territory (UT).

Mr. Kumar said that the decision whether to hold the elections for five LoK Sabha seats in J&K and those of the UT Assembly concurrently will be taken by the ECI “after taking inputs of political parties, all the district magistrates, the SPs, the DIGs, the IGs, senior officers of the state government and paramilitary forces.” He added, “We’re equally concerned about Lok Sabha and (J&K) Assembly elections.”

He confirmed that most of the political parties whose representatives met the ECI team in Srinagar on Tuesday demanded that Assembly and Lok Sabha polls in J&K should be held simultaneously. “They also asked us why we have taken so much time for holding Assembly elections in J&K and why was it that the (Supreme) Court had to direct that steps be taken by ECI to conduct elections of J&K Assembly by September 30, 2024,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the ECI did not delay the Assembly elections in J&K but the progressions related to the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 which become effective on October 31, 2019 and the delimitation report which was released on May 5, 2022 under which additional six seats were added to Jammu division and 1 seat to Kashmir division in the Assembly, taking the total tally to 90 seats played their role. “There was dissonance between the J&K Reorganisation and the Delimitation process,” he said, adding that the Parliament had in December 2023 passed two major pieces of legislation amending the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 and the J&K Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 to nominate two members from the “Kashmiri migrant community” and one representing the displaced persons from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) to the J&K legislative assembly. “So, our time to initiate the process of holding elections in J&K started only after December 2023. We got just three months. Therefore, there has not been any delay on our part,” the CEC said.

He said, “One thing is sure that we want early Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in J&K. The representatives of various political parties which met us demanded that there should be a level playing field and no candidate should be discriminated against when it comes to providing security cover to him or her. We want to assure all that elections will be held in a peaceful manner; adequate security will be provided to all candidates and central forces will be deployed and these will be free and fair polls.”

Replying to a question, Mr. Kumar said that the ECI has received details from the State Bank of India (SBI) related to the electoral bonds and will share all relevant information in time. “The Commission has always believed in complete transparency. The SBI was supposed to submit the data by March 12. They have given us the details in time. I will go back and look at the data (and) would definitely disclose it in time,” he said.

A five-judge Supreme Court bench had on Monday dismissed an application by the SBI seeking time until June 30 to submit details of electoral bonds (EBs) purchased since April 12, 2019, to the ECI, noting that the required information is “readily available” with the state-owned bank, and giving SBI time until the business hours of March 12 to do so. In turn, the ECI will make public the information submitted by SBI by posting such details on its website by 5pm on March 15, the court ordered.