CBI Raids Shahjahan Sheikh's Properties, Seizes Incriminating Evidence

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday searched two addresses of arrested Trinamul Congress strongman Shahjahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal and seized many “incriminating” documents and items.

In the morning, around 50 CBI officials, Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) experts and central paramilitary force jawans visited Shahjahan’s house at Sarberia village to probe the violent mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team during its raid at his house in the ration scam on January 5.

They were also accompanied by two ED officials who were injured in the attack. Shahjahan's house was sealed by the ED earlier. The CBI sleuths broke the seal and searched the house. The CFSL experts mapped the address and the area.

They also collected samples following the two ED officials' description. After conducting videography of the house and it's periphery, the CBI visited Shahjahan Market next and inspected the commercial office of the prime accused there.

It later stated, “Several incriminating documents and material exhibits have been seized during the searches.” The CBI also raided the houses of Abu Hossain Mollah and a quack doctor Shafiqul Mollah, who are aides of Shahjahan, at Dugripara.

Finding none of them at home, the CBI sleuths spoke their family members. They suspect that Shahjahan got in touch with Abu and Shafiqul after his escape on January 5 morning. In the evening, the CBI inspected the damaged cars of the ED, kept at the Minakhan police station.