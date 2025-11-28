 Top
CBI, ED Get Notice on Rabri Devi's Pleas Seeking Transfer of Cases to another Judge

28 Nov 2025 5:49 PM IST

The three cases against Rabri Devi, the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, are linked to land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam cases

A Delhi court on Friday sought responses from CBI and ED on pleas filed by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi seeking transfer of three corruption cases against her to a different judge. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday sought responses from CBI and ED on pleas filed by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi seeking transfer of three corruption cases against her to a different judge. Rabri Devi has sought the transfer of the cases, alleging bias on the part of Special Judge Vishal Gogne.

The three cases against Rabri Devi, the wife of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, are linked to land-for-jobs and IRCTC scam cases. While two of the cases are being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), one is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court listed the matter for further hearing on December 6.


( Source : PTI )
delhi court cbi Enforcement Directorate(ED) rabri devi corruption cases 
India 
PTI
About the AuthorPTI

