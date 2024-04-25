Cash, Items of Rs 165.91 Crore Seized in AP After Release of Election Schedule

Vijayawada: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Meena has said cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals, free bees and other items worth more than Rs 165.91 crore have been seized since the announcement of the election schedule in AP.

He said that as the general elections are slated for May 13 in the state, a strong vigil has been kept on the illegal transportation of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals etc that might be distributed by candidates or parties to attract voters.

“Through inter-state as well as other check posts in the state, more than 20 enforcement agencies such as police, excise, income tax, forest, ED, NCB, RPF, customs etc are on constant vigil against illegal transportation of cash and goods for election-related canvassing.”

“Illegally transported assets worth Rs 8.65 crore have been seized in the last 24 hours alone.”

The highest amount of Rs 30.66 crore was seized in Anantapur LS constituency and the lowest amount of Rs 1.15 crore in Narsapuram LS. The total amount seized till date was Rs 36.89 crore in cash, 6,62,402.65 litres of liquor worth Rs 20.32 crore, 52,28,218.94 grams of drugs worth Rs 2.78 crore, 14,73,734.46 grams of precious metals worth Rs 91.26 crore, 4,88,557 items worth Rs 2.90 crore, Freebies (freebies) and other items worth Rs 11.74 crore were seized, he said.

In Tirupati (SC), Rs 19.37 crore was seized; Kakinada Rs 18.18 crore, Elur Rs 13.77 crore, Visakhapatnam Rs 12.50 crore, Rajampet Rs 6.96 crore, Vijayawada Rs 6.75 crore, Nandyala Rs 5.63 crore, Kadapa Rs 5.62 crore, Narasaraopet Rs 4.61 crore, Vizianagaram Rs 4.18 crore, Bapatla (SC) Rs 3.99 crore, Anakapalli Rs 3.72 crore, Rajahmundry Rs 3.62 crore, Srikakulam Rs 3.61 crore, Araku (ST) Rs 3.37 crore, Nellore Rs 3 crore, Machilipatnam Rs 2.87 crore, Guntur Rs 2.75 crore, Kurnool Rs 2.45 crore, Chittoor (SC) Rs 1.94 crore, Ongole Rs 1.93 crore, Hindupur Rs 1.63 crore and in Amalapuram (SC) Rs 1.52 crore.