Cases filed against BJP leaders for highhanded behaviour

Hyderabad: Mangalhat police registered a case against BJP MLA T. Raja Singh for misbehaving with a presiding officer at a polling station in Goshamahal here on Monday. Singh, who had gone to cast a vote in a polling station in Mangalhat, argued and reportedly abused the presiding officer.

“We have received a complaint against Raja Singh and booked a case of misbehaving with the presiding officer. We are investigating,” a Mangalhat police officer said.

Cases were booked against BJP leaders, including their Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat contestant Madhavi Latha and activists in the city apart in Adilabad and Nizamabad districts.

BJP general secretary Bangaru Shruti lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer stating that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had violated the model code of conduct by holding a press meet when polling was taking place in the state.

In Nizamabad, BJP candidate Dharmapuri Arvind expressed anger over polling officials at a polling centre at Quilla road over verifying of voters identity. He entered the polling booth and asked officials how they were verifying hijab-clad women voters. He also took exception to the presence of those who had cast their votes.

In Adilabad, Congress and CPI women leaders raised objections to local BJP MLA Payal Shankar and his supporters visiting the polling station wearing saffron kanduvas. Shankar’s associates asked the Congress women leaders why they wore a bindi at the polling station.

Adilabad Assembly constituency Congress in-charge Kandi Srinivas Reddy’s wife Sai Mouna Reddy and CPI senior leader Nalini Reddy, who were election agents, picked up an argument with the BJP leaders. Police intervened and dispersed the two groups.