Case registered against former minister KTR in Hanamkonda

WARANGAL: The Congress party leaders under the leadership of the PCC member Bathini Srinivas Rao lodged a complaint with the Hanamkonda police station against the former minister and the BRS party MLA K.T.Rama Rao for making derogatory comments against the Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy and urged the police officials to take stringent actions along with the arresting him here in Hanamkonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Rao alleged that KTR made false allegations against CM that he collected Rs.2,500 crores from the contractors and builders and sent the amount to Delhi and also made comments insulting the CM.

By decreasing the status of the Chief Minister, KTR tried to send wrong signals to the people of the Telangana state by making comments against Revanth Reddy alleging that after Lok Sabha elections, the CM will join the BJP. Without having any proof and evidence, KTR is making false allegations against the CM.

Only to malign the image of the CM Revanth Reddy, a complaint was lodged against KTR and requested the police officials to take immediate action against him by registering the case and by arresting him.

With such comments there is a possibility of eruption of disputes between the leaders of both the Congress and BRS parties and may lead to law and order problems in the state.

If KTR continues to make such derogatory comments against CM Revanth Reddy, then the issue will be taken to the notice of the Election Commission of India and will request it to suspend the party recognition, he warned.

Receiving the complaint from the Congress party leaders, the Hanamkonda police officials registered a Zero FIR against the former minister and the BRS party MLA K.T.Rama Rao under IPC sections 504 and 505.

The Congress party leaders E.V.Srinivas Rao, corporators Ravinder, Sriman, Vijaya Sri, Lakshma Reddy, Rajali, Sampath, Venkat Raj Kumar, Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivas Reddy, Karthik, Satish, Kumar, Sravanthi and Rakesh were present along with others.