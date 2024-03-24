Captivating Kalyanotsavams Draw Devotees to Ahobilam

Kurnool: The annual Brahmotsavam at the renowned Sri Ahobila Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy shrine in Ahobilam captivated devotees with grand celebrations of the Kalyanotsavams of the deities.

The Thiru Kalyanotsavam for Prahlada Varada Swami, Sridevi, and Bhudevi was a spectacular event at Diguva Ahobilam on Saturday.

A grand Nava Kalash Thirumanjanam was performed to honour the deities.

The 46th President of Ahobila Mutt graced the Thiru Kalyana Mahotsavam with his presence. Members of Akhila Bharata Padmasali Sangham, including Bodicharla Narasamma and Bodicherla Srinivasulu from Rajampet, also participated.

Thousands of devotees from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh thronged the temple to witness the ceremony with devotion. Temple officials ensured their comfort with special arrangements.

The Eguva Ahobilam Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy's Kalyana Mahotsavam was held with equal grandeur on Friday night.

Main Event: The highlight was the Sri Jwala Narasimhaswamy and Chenchulakshmi Ammavaru Thiru Kalyanotsavam.

Ahobilam Mutt President Shatagopa Ranganatha Yatheendra Mahadeshikan provided spiritual guidance for the traditional ceremonies.

A grand procession with mangala vadyam (auspicious music) accompanied the Utsava Murthys (festival deities) to the Kalyana Mandapa (wedding pavilion). Veda pandits (priests) performed the mangalya dharana (sacred rituals), and the ceremony concluded with an offering of pearls at the deities' feet.

Before Friday's Kalyanotsavam, Ugra Narasimhaswamy received special puja, showering blessings upon devotees.

Saturday at Eguva Ahobilam: Jwala Narasimhaswamy took the form of Kalinga Nartana Murthy during the Brahmotsavam, a sight to behold.

Cultural Activities: Temple authorities organized a variety of cultural programs within the temple premises throughout the Brahmotsavam.

Temple official Kidambi Seturaman assured that meticulous arrangements were made for devotees to participate in all the holy rituals, including the Kalyanotsavams, from the very beginning of the festivities.

These captivating Kalyanotsavams reaffirmed Ahobilam's position as a major pilgrimage destination, attracting devotees with its spiritual grandeur and the opportunity to witness these unique celestial weddings.