Cantonment MLA Lasya Nandita dies in road accident on ORR













Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru on Friday early morning. The driver of the SUV lost control of the vehicle and rammed into the left side barricade of the ORR killing the young 37-year old BRS MLA on the spot.

Her driver sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

Lasya Nanditha had a miraculous escape in a road mishap only recently when she was on her way to Nalgonda to participate in BRS party's public meeting on February 13. Home Guard G Kishore died in the road mishap at Narketpally in Nalgonda district after her car hit him.

She also had a miraculous escape during Assembly polls in November 2023 as an overloaded lift plunged to basement.

Nanditha is the daughter G Sayanna, a five-time BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment. He died on February 19 last year at the age of 72 due to health issues. After Sayanna's death, the BRS party fielded his daughter Lasya from Secunderabad Cantonment in November 2023 from where she registered victory. She also won as a corporator from Kavadiguda in GHMC elections held in 2016.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, working president K.T.Rama Rao expressed shock over the demise of Lasya and paid condolences to the bereaved family members.