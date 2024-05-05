Candidates with Criminal Cases in Visakhapatnam Area

Visakhapatnam: Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath, candidate of the YSRC party from Gajuwaka assembly constituency, has the highest number of six criminal cases against him, according to reports with the Election Commission.





This is in stark contrast to his TD opponent Palla Srinivas Rao, apart from YSRC Anakapalli nominee Malasala Bharat, and YSRC candidate K.K. Raju and BJP’s P. Vishnu Kumar Raju from Vizag North, who have no cases against them.In Bheemli assembly constituency, YSRC's Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao, popular as Avanti Srinivas, has one criminal case against him, while his TD rival Ganta Srinivas is facing three criminal cases.Moving to Visakhapatnam East, YSRC's M.V.V. Satyanarayana and TD's Velagapudi Rama Krishna have one criminal case each against them. In Visakhapatnam West, YSRC's Adari Anand has one criminal case, while his TD rival P.V.G.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) has a clean record.In Visakhapatnam South, YSRC's Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Jana Sena candidate Vamsi Krishna Yadav have three cases each lodged against them.Among rich candidates, M.V.V. Satyanarayana from YSRC tops the list in Visakhapatnam district with total assets of Rs 203 crore. He is followed by Adari Anand with Rs 41 crore, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar and Vishnu Kumar Raju with Rs 32 crore each, Palla Srinivas Rao Rs 28 crores, Ganta Srinivas Rao Rs 25 crore, Avanti Srinivas Rs 23 crore, Velagapudi Rama Krishna Rs 21 crore, K.K. Raju Rs 15 crore, Vamsi Krishna Yadav Rs 7 crore, Konathala Rama Krishna Rs 1 crore and Malasala Bharat Kumar with Rs 5 lakh.