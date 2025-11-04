Campaign for First Phase of Bihar Polls Ends, Polling for 121 Seats on Nov 6

Patna: The campaign for the first phase of the Bihar elections, in which polling will be held for 121 seats, ended on Tuesday evening.

The campaigning ended at 6 pm with the ruling and opposition parties leaving no stone unturned to reach out to voters on the last day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed three rallies, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held five public meetings, BJP president JP Nadda addressed a rally and led a roadshow, while Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressed three meetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the BJP's female workers in the state virtually, CM Nitish Kumar addressed a few meetings, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav held a slew of rallies during the day.

Among the other leaders who campaigned on the last day were Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and former Union minister Smriti Irani.

The prominent seats that will go to the polls in the first phase on November 6 are Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur, Mahua, from where his brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck with a new political outfit, and Tarapur, from where Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is fighting the elections.

The other seats in focus in this phase are Alinagar, from where singer Maithili Thakur is fighting the elections on a BJP ticket, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's Lakhisarai, Mokama -- where the JD(U) candidate is strongman Anant Singh, who has been arrested in the murder case of his opponent Dular Chand Yadav, and Raghunathpur, where the RJD candidate is late gangster-turned-politician Md Shahabuddin's son Osama Shahab.

Polling for the rest of the 122 seats in the 243-member assembly will be held on November 11, and the votes will be counted on November 14.