Call for Close Monitoring of Krishna Water to Avoid Misuse: CS

Vijayawada: Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy has called for close monitoring of water released from River Krishna’s Prakasam barrage and also from the Nagarjunasagar Dam through its Right Main Canal.

The monitoring can be done by deploying drones to ensure such water to be utilised only for drinking in the summer, and to bring about awareness among the people on optimisation of usage of water, he said.

In a review meeting with the district collectors and other officials on Monday, he said that water from Praksam barrage was being released into various canals to benefit the people of NTR, Krishna, Eluru, Guntur districts and part of Bapatla district as also from Nagarjunasagar Dam through RMC for the people from Palnadu, Praksam, Guntur and part of Bapatla district.

He issued directions to fill up summer storage tanks and avoid use of such water for aquaculture.

The CS also reviewed the works being taken up under MGNREGA Scheme to ensure works are done in the habitations.

Water resources principal secretary Sashi Bhushan Kumar said that 2,500 cusecs of water was released on April 6 from Nagarjunasagar Dam and about 5,500 cusecs was being released from the Dam through RMC on Monday.

SOPs were developed to ensure supply of water to fill up storage tanks and also to supply water through water tankers in places where there was a shortage of drinking water.

Energy special chief secretary Vijayanand said that there were no issues pertaining to power supply in the state and added that in case of any disruption, they were alerting the concerned people in advance.