CAA Move stems from BJP's fear of defeat, says Siddaramaiah

Gururaj A Paniyadi
13 March 2024 10:53 AM GMT
"It is evident that the CAA has been brought forth solely for electoral gains. Why the sudden urgency after all these years of silence?" Siddaramaiah pondered, accusing the BJP of resorting to desperate tactics due to their fear of electoral defeat
CM Siddaramaiah arrives at Adiudupi Helipad. — DC Image

Udupi: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has characterized the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a political tactic by the BJP out of fear of defeat in the forthcoming Parliament election.

Addressing reporters in Udupi, Siddaramaiah announced that the state cabinet would deliberate on the CAA during the meeting scheduled for Thursday.

"It is evident that the CAA has been brought forth solely for electoral gains. Why the sudden urgency after all these years of silence?" Siddaramaiah pondered, accusing the BJP of resorting to desperate tactics due to their fear of electoral defeat.

Regarding the state government's stance on CAA, Siddaramaiah mentioned that it would be deliberated upon during the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday.

"We haven't seen it yet. We will discuss it during tomorrow's cabinet meeting," he added.

Responding to queries regarding former minister Jayaprakash Hegde's return to the Congress fold, Siddaramaiah expressed optimism, stating that it would bolster the party's presence in the coastal region.

On a question if Hegde would be fielded as the candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, Siddaramaiah said that the party High Command would decide on that.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah refrained from commenting on speculations surrounding the denial of a ticket to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha by the BJP.

