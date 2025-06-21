ZeroHarm Accelerates Global Expansion into GCC

Hyderabad: ZeroHarm Sciences, India’s pioneering clean-label nutraceutical company, is set to accelerate its global footprint with a focused expansion into the GCC markets, including the UAE and the broader Middle East.

Following a remarkable 10× revenue growth over the past two years and operating at a healthy ~20% EBITDA margin, the company closed the last fiscal year with 71 crore in gross revenue with an exit ARR of 90 crores. In the current fiscal, ZeroHarm is aiming for ₹150 crore in gross revenue, driven by strong domestic and global momentum and increasing traction in the United States, which now contributes nearly 30% of its overall revenue.

