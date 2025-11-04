Telangana Sets Target Of 120 GCCs, 1.2 Lakh Jobs In 2026: Minister Sridhar Babu

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday announced that the State has set an ambitious goal of establishing 120 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) within the next year, creating nearly 1.2 lakh jobs. Speaking at the inauguration of the Vanguard New India Global Value Centre (GVC) at Knowledge Park, Hitec City, the Minister said Hyderabad has emerged as a hub of trust, integrity and innovation, attracting leading multinational firms. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was also present on the occasion.

"Vanguard -- one of the world's largest investment management companies, with over $6.4 trillion in assets under management -- choosing Hyderabad for its Global Value Centre reflects the city's talent, stability and global competitiveness," he said, according to an official statement.

The Minister noted that the Telangana government is not merely attracting investments, but is also preparing local youth for future-ready employment.

"To ensure our youth benefit from these jobs, we will provide skilling, reskilling and upskilling in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, cloud engineering and cybersecurity," he added.

Seven of the world's top asset management companies currently operate from Hyderabad, collectively managing over $30 trillion in assets, the statement mentioned. The newly inaugurated Vanguard center will focus on engineering excellence, cloud modernization, AI-led solutions, data security and global digital platforms.

Inviting more global firms to invest in the State, he said, "We encourage international industry leaders to be partners in the story of Rising Telangana."



