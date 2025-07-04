India’s Economic Growth Opportunity is Immense

Akshay Lakhanpal, CEO of Space Matrix India, shares insights on the company's design philosophy, sustainability approach, and growth plans for the Indian market.

How does Space Matrix's design philosophy prioritise employee experience and productivity in workplace design?

At Space Matrix, we view the workplace not just as a physical setting, but as a transformative engine of human performance. Every design journey begins by deeply understanding the people who will inhabit the space: their values, aspirations and work rhythms. We start with the cultural fabric of the organisation, layer in the functional needs of diverse cohorts, and culminate with aesthetic expression that reinforces both brand and belonging. Our newly launched workspace for IMC India Securities’ Mumbai office exemplifies this philosophy in action. Designed to support IMC’s rapid growth since launching in India in 2021, the office offers a balanced spectrum of environments, thereby empowering employees to choose how and where they work each day.





Can you elaborate on the role of sustainability in Space Matrix’s design approach and how it benefits clients?

Sustainability at Space Matrix is a fundamental lens through which we view every design opportunity. Our designs seamlessly integrate biophilic elements, adaptable planning and wellness-centric features that enhance daily engagement and reduce environmental impact in ways that feel intuitive, not imposed.





Our commitment is now publicly verified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), aligning us with a net-zero pathway that reflects the urgency of climate action. As a global organisation, we see this not just as an environmental imperative, but as a responsibility we hold towards the community we engage with.





What emerging trends do you foresee shaping the future of workspaces in India, and how is Space Matrix preparing for these changes?

The workplace of the future is agile, intelligent and innately human. We are seeing a decisive shift in how organisations perceive real estate, not as static infrastructure, but as a strategic lever for business transformation. At Space Matrix, we are doubling down on behavioural insights and spatial intelligence. Through embedded research and workplace analytics, we are decoding how people work, collaborate and thrive. This informs our design strategy, allowing us to deliver solutions that are responsive today and resilient tomorrow.





What sets Space Matrix apart in terms of delivering successful workspace solutions that meet clients’ unique needs and goals?

What differentiates us is not just design excellence, but the strategic rigour that precedes it. We begin by understanding the client’s business imperatives, cultural ethos and talent vision. This upstream insight allows us to craft spaces that do more than look good, they function as high-performance assets tailored to unlock specific outcomes. Our multidisciplinary teams span design, build, strategy and technology, ensuring a vertically integrated delivery model with exceptional speed, consistency and accountability. Success is not measured solely by timelines or budgets, but by real impact: higher collaboration indices, improved space utilisation and elevated employee sentiment.





How does Space Matrix leverage technology and innovation to enhance workspace design and user experience?

What sets Space Matrix apart is the way we integrate design thinking with proprietary technology to create intelligent, responsive, and future-ready workspaces. Using advanced analytics and AI, we decode workplace usage patterns, identify latent needs, and apply real-time behavioural insights. This shifts our design approach from intuition to intelligence, allowing every spatial decision to be linked to measurable outcomes.





This intelligence is activated through our Project Intelligence Platform, a proprietary technology backbone that digitises the entire design and build lifecycle. It gives us a distinct advantage & allows for precision projecting , providing remarkably accurate cost estimates early in the process and eliminating budgetary surprises.





What are Space Matrix's growth plans for the Indian market, and how do you see the company’s presence expanding in the region?

India’s economic growth opportunity is immense, and to fully leverage this potential, the workplace must evolve into a dynamic Human Capital Accelerator. This belief sits at the core of our ambition in India. We are actively shaping the environments that will power the country’s next phase of growth alongside the leaders and organisations driving that change. India is a critical growth engine for us, home to a rapidly maturing market where global and local enterprises are reimagining the workplace as a strategic differentiator. What excites us is the ability to influence how work is perceived and experienced across the region.



