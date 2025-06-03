OpenAI to Launch ChatGPT Super Assistant in 2025

OpenAI is developing a new ChatGPT version, set to launch as a "Super Assistant" in early 2025, per a leaked document shared with the U.S. Department of Justice for the Google antitrust case, as reported by The Verge. The Super Assistant aims to be a digital companion, assisting with tasks like answering questions, sending emails, organizing to-do lists, planning trips, searching for homes, contacting lawyers, accessing gyms, and buying gifts. It will be intelligent, useful, and empathetic.

OpenAI is also creating a hardware product for ChatGPT, guided by former Apple designer Jony Ive. This device will complement the Super Assistant, offering a new AI interaction interface beyond a standard smartphone. The document highlights OpenAI’s strengths: a fast-growing product, a category-defining brand, and a world-class research team.

OpenAI’s plans focus on making AI more integrated and useful in daily life, with a more advanced, personal ChatGPT expected in early 2025.





Written by Katravath Rahul, University of Hyderabad, Intern.