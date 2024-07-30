Kerala CM: War Footing Rescue After Deadly Landslides

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would make all possible efforts on a war footing to rescue those still trapped in the debris and to deliver relief.

At a press conference here, the chief minister said five ministers are overseeing the rescue and relief operations in the district. “The initial landslide happened at 2 am, followed by another at 4:10 am, causing the Iruvazhanji River, which runs through the region, to divide into two,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced the opening of 42 relief camps in Wayanad district, providing shelter to 3,200 individuals. Additionally, 118 camps have been established across Kerala, accommodating 5,300 people.

Two helicopters from Sulur air base are on standby in Kozhikode, unable to fly to the affected regions due to adverse weather conditions. These helicopters will participate in rescue operations as soon as the weather permits.

Meanwhile, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, and NDRF teams have been mobilized in districts impacted by the rains. Kerala's armed police battalions, special operations group, rapid action forces, high-altitude training center personnel, drone teams, and police dogs skilled in locating individuals trapped under debris have been mobilized in the disaster-stricken areas.

A control room has been established at the police headquarters. Teams of forensic doctors have been dispatched to accelerate the postmortem examinations of the deceased. The Kerala Water Authority will supply over 20,000 liters of drinking water to the Wayanad district via tankers. Temporary hospitals and clinics have been erected in various locations to provide immediate assistance to those rescued from the affected zones.