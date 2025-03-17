Jio Offers Free Hotstar for IPL With New Plans

New Delhi: Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator Reliance Jio on Monday announced a new offer, which will enable the existing and new Jio users to make the most of the upcoming cricket tournament. The telecom operator, however, introduced a new offer, which would enable the users to avail free JioHotstar subscription along with some additional benefits.

As per the offer, the telecom service provider is offering up to 90 days of free JioHotstar subscription to its Jio SIM, JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users. The offer is available for both existing and new Jio SIM users who recharge with a plan of Rs 299 or above. Additionally, Jio is offering a 50-day free trial of JioFiber or JioAirFiber for home users.

JIO OFFERS EXPLAINED

Free JioHotstar subscription eligibility criteria

To avail of the offer, users must meet the following conditions:

Existing Jio SIM users: A recharge of Rs 299 or a higher plan that provides at least 1.5GB per day is needed.

New Jio SIM users: Get and activate a new Jio SIM with a Rs 299 or higher plan.

Add-on data plan: Users who recharged before March 17 can get the offer by purchasing a ₹100 add-on pack.

What’s included in the offer?

90-day free Jio Hotstar access: Users can watch every match of the upcoming cricket season in 4K resolution on TV and mobile. The subscription will be activated on March 22, 2025.

50-day free JioFiber or JioAirFiber trial: Users can experience high-speed internet and home entertainment, including 800+ TV channels, 11+ OTT apps and Unlimited WiFi.

Offer validity:

To avail the free Jio Hotstar subscription, users can recharge or buy a new Jio SIM between March 17 and March 31, 2025 with a Rs 299 or higher plan.