Godrej Continues to be Preferred Brand for Security Solutions in India

New Delhi: The Security Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group delivered a strong performance in FY25, clocking revenue of over INR 1200 crore, reaffirming its position as one of India’s most trusted names in security. The business is targeting a 15% growth in FY26, powered by surging demand from India’s fast-transforming urban and peri-urban markets segments where security needs are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

This growth will be driven by the business with a focus on innovation, technology integration, and customer-centricity. The modern Indian consumer is no longer just a buyer of safety products they are design-aware homeowners, tech-savvy parents, women decision-makers, and business owners seeking trust and transparency. Godrej’s approach has been rooted in listening to these evolving personas and building security solutions that not only protect but also integrate seamlessly into their lives.

Building on this vision, Mr. Pushkar Gokhale, Business Head, Security Solutions business of Godrej Enterprises Group, said, “Consumers today don’t just want safety, they want smart, seamless, and reliable security solutions that adapt to their lives. At Godrej, our mission is to go beyond security and empower individuals and institutions with technologies that build trust, convenience and peace of mind. Our FY25 performance reflects not only our innovation engine but also the deep trust we’ve earned in critical segments. As we move into FY26, our focus will be on embedding intelligence, compliance, and ease into every security touchpoint.”





Godrej’s FY25 success was marked by key product innovations that addressed emerging needs of consumers and businesses. The launch of SmartFog, India’s first indigenous fogging security system, introduced active deterrence technology to thwart break-ins in real time.

The Defender Aurum Pro Royal, a BIS-certified mechanical safe tailored for the jewellery industry, reinforced Godrej’s leadership in compliance-driven offerings. Meanwhile, AccuGold, a cutting-edge gold purity testing machine, provided transparency and speed for retailers. Along with this, they also expanded their home lockers portfolio to address the need for design-led innovation preferences by modern Indian consumers. Godrej also expanded into cloud-based surveillance systems, responding to the growing consumer preference for mobile-enabled, real-time monitoring capabilities.

The brand’s strategy isn’t just product innovation, it’s also human-centric design. For instance, many women now lead the decision-making for home safety, and Godrej has tuned its offerings to address their need for safety is efficient and elegant and provide convenience and peace of mind. Whether it’s smart lockers that open with a fingerprint or smart home cameras, Godrej is securing what matters most to the people who matter. The business also contributed to prestigious national projects such as Humayun’s Tomb, CM House in Naya Raipur, IIM Jammu, and various airports projects, reinforcing its capability to deliver secure environments for high-value infrastructure. These achievements were backed by a nationwide network of channel partners, greater digitization of consumer touchpoints, and educational campaigns on the importance of BIS-certified and high-tech security offerings especially in the BFSI, jewellery, and retail sectors.

As India embraces smart cities, AI-led systems, and data-driven living, Godrej is uniquely positioned to shape the future of security. With its legacy of trust, continued investment in R&D, and customer-first approach, the business is unlocking new value for institutions and individuals helping them secure not just their assets, but their ambitions.





