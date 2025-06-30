Global Recognition for L&TMRHL at UITP Awards 2025

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has been honoured with a Special Recognition Award for the Asia Pacific Region at the prestigious UITP Awards 2025, held at Hamberg, Germany recently.

Supported by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), this accolade was conferred for L&TMRHL’s impactful project titled: “Optimized Metro Operation Plans leading to Increased Revenue per Train”.