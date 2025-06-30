Global Recognition for L&TMRHL at UITP Awards 2025
Supported by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), this accolade was conferred for L&TMRHL’s impactful project titled: “Optimized Metro Operation Plans leading to Increased Revenue per Train”.
Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has been honoured with a Special Recognition Award for the Asia Pacific Region at the prestigious UITP Awards 2025, held at Hamberg, Germany recently.
This international recognition reflects L&TMRHL’s pioneering approach to operational excellence, smart revenue strategies, and sustainable urban mobility. The initiative focused on data-driven scheduling, energy-efficient operations, and optimal train deployment—all contributing to a measurable improvement in revenue generation per train trip while maintaining service quality and passenger comfort.
Organized by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) — a global network of over 1,900 member organizations across 100+ countries spanning all modes of public transport — the UITP Awards honor transformative projects shaping the future of urban mobility. In the 2025 edition, more than 500 entries were submitted by leading transit operators worldwide. L&TMRHL’s submission under the Operational Excellence category was shortlisted among the top five finalists, earning a Special Recognition for its data-led, efficiency-driven approach.
Acknowledging the honour, Mr. KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, stated, “We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from UITP, which reflects our unwavering focus on innovation, efficiency, and commuter-centric solutions. As the operator of the world’s largest public-private partnership (PPP) metro project, we are proud to position Hyderabad Metro on the global stage for its operational intelligence and forward-thinking strategies. This award reinforces our belief that smart transport planning, when paired with purpose-driven execution, can deliver meaningful impact for both the system and the city it serves.”
This achievement not only highlights L&TMRHL’s commitment to financial sustainability and smart urban transit but also reinforces Hyderabad Metro’s emergence as a future-ready, globally recognised mobility ecosystem. L&TMRHL remains committed to delivering high-quality, efficient, and commuter-friendly metro services in alignment with national urban development goals and global standards of excellence.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
