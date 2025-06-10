Dewi: A Dynamic Collective for Women Entrepreneurs and Innovators Launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Dewi, (Dynamic Entrepreneurs Women Innovators)*, a pioneering women’s collective, has today formally launched their logo at Peddamma Gudi, Jubilee Hills.



"Dewi is more than just a collective; it's a movement to inspire, uplift, and unite women from every walk of life," said Dr. Neelima Vemula, Founder Chairperson.

Founded by Dr. Neelima Vemula, under the esteemed guidance of Apex Chairperson Smt. Satyavathi Prasanna Madipadige (MMN - Meeting Millions Network), Dewi is co-founded by Dr. Kalyani Guduguntla (Vice Chairperson), Dr. Sowmya Kolli ( Co-founder ) and Shri Madipadige Raju ( Advisor ). This empowering initiative aims to create a thriving platform for women from diverse professional and entrepreneurial backgrounds to connect, collaborate, and grow.

Open to women from a broad spectrum of professions—including entrepreneurs, corporate leaders, doctors, legal professionals, financial advisors, jewellers, boutique owners, foodpreneurs, artisans, and weavers—Dewi is committed to promoting inclusivity, empowerment, and shared growth.

The official grand launch of Dewi will take place on June 27, 2025, in a unique and symbolic gathering of 108 members, graced by the presence of esteemed celebrities and dignitaries.

Membership is currently open, and interested women are encouraged to apply via the official Google form or by reaching out to the team directly.