Airtel Anti-Fraud Push Cuts Cybercrime Losses by 68.7%: MHA

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said its anti-fraud initiatives have led to a sharp decline in cybercrime incidents and financial losses on its network, with the impact validated by data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to MHA-I4C, Airtel recorded a 68.7% drop in the value of financial losses and a 14.3% reduction in overall cybercrime complaints between September 2024 and June 2025. The period covers the launch and adoption of Airtel’s AI-powered fraud and spam detection solutions.

Commenting on the results, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said the company’s mission is to eliminate spam and financial frauds for its customers. “In the past year, our AI-powered network solutions have identified over 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakh fraudulent links. While these are small steps in a larger fight, the validation from I4C motivates us to innovate and invest further until our networks are free of digital spam and scams,” he said.

He also lauded the initiatives of MHA-I4C and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in tackling digital frauds and expressed Airtel’s commitment to collaborate closely with authorities to strengthen customer protection.

Airtel had launched India’s first network-based AI-powered spam detection solution in September 2024, aimed at alerting customers in real-time about suspected spam calls and SMSes. In May 2025, it introduced the world’s first real-time solution to detect and block malicious links across all communications on its network. Both services are auto-enabled for Airtel mobile and broadband users at no extra cost.

The latest I4C findings highlight the effectiveness of these measures, underscoring Airtel’s proactive role in making digital connectivity safer for millions of Indians.