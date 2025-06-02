Bus from Hyderabad Overturns in Malkangiri; 20 Injured, 7 Critical

A passenger bus carrying around 60 people from Hyderabad overturned in the Bijaghati area of Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Monday, reportedly after losing balance on a ghat road.At least 20 passengers were injured in the mishap, seven of them critically.According to survivors, the accident occurred when the bus developed a technical snag while ascending the ghat road.“The engine developed a technical snag and the brakes failed as the bus was negotiating a curve. It veered towards the roadside and overturned after hitting a tree,” one of the passengers recounted.Local residents rushed to the spot and rescued the passengers by breaking open the bus windows.Most of the passengers on board were migrant workers from Kantabanji in Bolangir district, employed at brick kilns in Hyderabad.Senior officials from the Malkangiri district administration reached the site with essential supplies, including medicines and food. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.