Bus driver runs over another driver in road rage

Tirupati: A traffic incident between two private bus drivers near Mahasamudram toll plaza in Chittoor district on Wednesday, resulting in a driver's death.

According to police, the altercation between the two drivers started when one of the buses sideswiped the other while passing through the toll plaza. This led to a verbal altercation and Sudhakar Raju, one of the drivers involved, got down and tried to obstruct the path of the other bus.

But the second driver Srinivasa Rao drove on. Sudhakar Raju got entangled underneath the bus and got dragged for approximately one kilometre before Srinivasa Rao stopped the bus.

Police have taken Srinivasa Rao into custody. Sudhakar Raju's body has been sent for post-mortem.

In related news, two persons died in separate road accidents in Annamayya and Tirupati districts.

In Pulicherla mandal of Annamayya district, a tractor crashed into an electric substation, resulting in the death of a daily wage worker and injuries to 13 others.

In Narayanavanam mandal of Tirupati district, a 47-year-old woman identified as Malleswari lost her life after being struck by a speeding truck near Nainar Kandriga.