Budi, CM Ramesh followers come close to a clash

Visakhapatnam: Two groups of people – one led by Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and the other by BJP’s C.M. Ramesh came close to a clash in Taruva village under Madugula mandal in Anakapalli district on Saturday afternoon. Both these leaders are contesting from the Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency.

Trouble began when BJP workers led by Mutyala Naidu’s brother-in-law Gangadhar, a local BJP leader, took videos of their party flags using a drone in several villages, including Taruva, as a part of their campaign. A group of YSRC workers objected to the flying of the drone and smashed the equipment. They also attacked Gangadhar and three BJP workers who used the drone.

Budi Mutyala Naidu, who came to the spot, allegedly hit his brother-in-law with chappals when questioned about the attack.

Following this, C.M. Ramesh went to Devarapalli police station and staged a dharna, demanding action against the attackers led by Mutyala Naidu.

Later, Ramesh left for Taruva to meet Gangadhar. Police stopped him on the outskirts of the village. Tension built up as Mutyala Naidu was present in the village. YSRC workers smashed a car belonging to Ramesh and hurled abuses at BJP leaders.

Around this time, a large number of police personnel led by a DSP reached the village to take stock of the situation.

Mutyala Naidu told reporters that the opposition is planning to attack him by keeping a watch on him through drone cameras.

Talking to reporters, CM Ramesh came down heavily on police for not deploying enough personnel in the village and obstructing him from visiting Gangadhar.

Anakapalli SP K.V. Muralikrishna said they had prevented a major clash in Taruva involving the followers of Deputy Chief Minister Mutyala Naidu and his opponent C.M. Ramesh.

“Both the groups, each comprising 200 to 300 workers, entered into a standoff. But we dispersed them,” the SP said. He did not name persons against whom cases will be booked.