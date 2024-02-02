Budget proposal to help women against cervical cancer hailed

Visakhapatnam: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's promise to enhance the vaccination drive against cervical cancer has generated optimism among women, activists said on Thursday.

The promise was made in Sitharaman’s Budget speech in Parliament. “Governmental initiative is crucial in this field, given the fact that 75,000 deaths occur in the country every year due to cervical cancer,” the activists noted.

The Union health ministry is monitoring cervical cancer incidence by focusing on HPV vaccination, thereby aligning its efforts with global initiatives via the World Health Organisation (WHO) to combat the fourth most common cancer among women.

Dr Sandhya, a gynaecologist from KGH hospital, highlighted the high cost of the vaccine. Despite adoption of successful strategies in curbing breast and cervical cancer in other nations, this financial obstacle posed a fatal hurdle for most of the affected women here, it was noted.

Urgent attention is required for the three-dose vaccination, priced at around `3000 per dose, she said.

Cervical cancer is associated with the HPV vaccine, particularly for individuals aged 9 to 13, a crucial period linked to puberty. Administering the vaccine before any sexual activity during this age-range can be beneficial. Yet, women aged 25 and above up to 45 can receive the vaccine.

Dr Sandhya referred to the existing health care programmes addressing maternal and child health. The need is also for effective implementation of these initiatives to save the lives of the affected women. Due attention must be paid during pregnancy and about newborns succumbing to nutritional deficiencies, she said.

BJP spokesperson Suhasini Anand said health protection is linked to infrastructure development. There must be sufficient budget allocation for women's health and for construction of toilets to ensure women's health-related safety.

Mani, who heads the ASHA women's association in a private entity, expressed optimism about the proposed vaccination plan. However, she highlighted a contrast between official statements and ground realities. In Andhra Pradesh alone, numerous maternal deaths raise questions about the effectiveness of governmental schemes, she pointed out.

While acknowledging that some deaths may be inevitable, Mani emphasized the need for maximum preventive efforts.