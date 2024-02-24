Top
BRS turns weak, people lose faith in Congress, claims Bandi

24 Feb 2024 6:16 AM GMT
The MP laid the foundation stone for developmental works at a cost of Rs 10 lakh near the Mahalakshmi temple in the city.
BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar says that the party if it had formed a government, would ensure that BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has jailed for corruption and irregularities.(DC file photo)
KARIMNAGAR: “The BRS has become weak and the Congress government, within a short span of time, lost the people’s faith in it,” claimed BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Friday.

The MP laid the foundation stone for developmental works at a cost of Rs 10 lakh near the Mahalakshmi temple here.

Later, he visited the Chintakunta and Rekurthi villages, where the Sammakka and Saralamma Jatara are being held, and offered prayers.

In a meeting held at the MP office, Bandi Sanjay said all the opinion poll surveys are saying the BJP would win maximum MP seats in Telangana.

“The Congress government that came to power by citing its six guarantees is no more trusted by the people. They are aware there is no money for the state to implement the six guarantees,” he said.

He said, ”The people across the country are wishing that Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again. The people of Karimnagar have also decided to vote on the Lotus symbol for the BJP, he claimed.

