BRS to Step up Protests Against Turncoats

Hyderabad: The BRS on Thursday said it will not rest until three of its MLAs who switched to the Congress resign from their posts. The three MLAs, Danam Nagender, Kadiam Srihari, and Tellam Venkat Rao must quit and face fresh elections if they have the courage, they said, adding that they are seeking legal options to have them disqualified.

BRS MLAs K.P. Vivekananda Goud, Kova Laxmi, P. Kaushik Reddy, and former MLAs P. Jeevan Reddy and P. Shashidhar Reddy, who addressed a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, also warned that party workers will hold protests in front of their homes and play funeral drums.



The Congress party is encouraging defections from the BRS and the Speaker of the Assembly must take action against the turncoats, they demanded.



