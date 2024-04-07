BRS to Field Sayanna Daughter Niveditha

Hyderabad: The BRS will field Niveditha, daughter of the late G. Sayanna and sister of the late Gnani Lasya Nanditha, as its candidate from the constituency. The official announcement is likely to be made on Tuesday.

The bypoll was necessitated owing to the death of Nanditha in February. She had taken the seat of her father, five-time MLA G. Sayanna, who had died of a heart attack on February 19, 2023.

The family has a strong base in the reserved constituency. Sayanna is credited with deft handling of issues like child trafficking and rehabilitating street children, among others.

The bypoll is slated for May 13, alongside the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress has nominated Narayanan Sri Ganesh and the BJP is yet to announce its candidate.