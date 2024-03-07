BRS to Field Naveen Reddy for MLC Poll

Hyderabad: The BRS will field N. Naveen Kumar Reddy as its candidate for the ensuing Mahbubnagar Local Bodies Constituency MLC poll. Naveen Kumar Reddy’s name was finalised by BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao after consulting party leaders from the erstwhile combined Mahbubnagar district.

Naveen Kumar Reddy was a former vice-chairman of the unified Mahbubnagar district zilla parishad. Election to the MLC seat will be held on March 28, while the last date for nominations is March 11. The counting of votes is scheduled for April 2.

The election was necessitated after Kasireddy Narayan Reddy, the sitting MLC from the BRS quit the party, and contested successfully on a Congress ticket in the Assembly elections last year winning from Kalwakurthy constituency.