BRS seniors absent from campaign in Adilabad

ADILABAD: The opposition BRS is facing difficulties in campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in the district since the senior leaders in the party were giving the campaign a miss as its candidate Atram Sakku and many senior BRS leaders joined the Congress and BJP. Some more BRS leaders are reportedly ready to join the Congress.

Former MLA Koneru Konappa of Sirpur (T) and his brother ZP in charge chairman Krishna and Mudhole former MLA Vittal Reddy joined the Congress recently while former Adilabad MP Godam Nagesh joined the BJP and is contesting as BJP candidate from Adilabad LS seat.

News is rife that former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy was in touch with Congress's top leadership to shift his loyalties.

BRS has two MLAs including Kova Laxmi of Asifabad and Anil Jadhav of Boath out of ten Assembly constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district. Especially, former minister Jogu Ramanna and MLC Dande Vittal, Johnson Naik are in support of Atram Sakku.