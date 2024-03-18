BRS Seeks Disqualification of Danam Nagender

Hyderabad: BRS MLAs Kaleru Venkatesh, Padi Kaushik Reddy, Bandari Lakshma Reddy and Muta Gopal met Speaker G. Prasad Kumar and sought disqualification of MLA Danam Nagender who switched his allegiance to the Congress. They sought action against him sans any delay in three months in line with the directions of the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had said those who switch parties after winning from one party were wrong and such people should be beaten up with stones, Kaushik Reddy said. He said the Congress should speak carefully and warned that the party will have to face repercussions for its actions.



“We can also attract MLAs into our party but we need not pull this government down. It will fall on its own owing to internal conflicts in Khammam and Nalgonda districts, he said.

Meanwhile, former MP B. Vinod Kumar said that Nagender cannot escape disqualification in the next three months in the backdrop of the recent Supreme Court judgment. The judgment given on the Shiv Sena MLAs issue makes this clear, he waid “The Speaker should respect the Constitution and take a decision. The anti-defection law was enacted in 1985 by Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress should respect it,” he said. On the issue of recovery of money during raids he said that the money recovered from Pratima Multiplex was not his and that his relatives to whom it belongs to will account for it. “Unverified allegations should not be levied against me,” he said.







