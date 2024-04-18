Top
BRS Requests Week to Reply to ECI Notice

News
DC Correspondent
18 April 2024
BRS Requests Week to Reply to ECI Notice
The BRS has sought a week to respond to the notice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to party president K. Chandrashekar Rao for using intemperate language while commenting on the Congress and its leaders. (Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao an additional week to respond to its notice over the issue of use of intemperate language while commenting on the Congress and its leaders.

The ECI, in its notice on April 16, had set deadline of 1 am on Thursday. The party requested the ECI for a week to comply with the notice, which the ECI granted on Thursday evening.



