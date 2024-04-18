BRS Requests Week to Reply to ECI Notice

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has granted BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao an additional week to respond to its notice over the issue of use of intemperate language while commenting on the Congress and its leaders.

The ECI, in its notice on April 16, had set deadline of 1 am on Thursday. The party requested the ECI for a week to comply with the notice, which the ECI granted on Thursday evening.







