BRS MLC Kavitha in ED Custody For 7 Days

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will remain in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till March 23.

Kavitha, the daughter of former chief minister of Telangana, KCR, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad by the ED on Friday evening in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Kavitha was produced before the CBI special court in Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Senior lawyer Vikram Choudhury argued on behalf of Kavitha while NK Matta and Zoaib Hussain represented the ED. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Special CBI court remanded Kavitha to 7 days in custody.

Here's a look at the Remand report



