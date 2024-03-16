Top
Home » News

BRS MLC Kavitha in ED Custody For 7 Days

News
DC Correspondent
16 March 2024 12:04 PM GMT (Update:2024-03-16 12:06:15.0)
Former Telangana CM's Daughter, Kavitha, Held in Delhi Liquor Scam Case, Sent to 7-Day Custody After Court Hearing
BRS MLC Kavitha in ED Custody For 7 Days
x
BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, being brought to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in New Delhi, Friday night. (Image: PTI)

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha will remain in the custody of Enforcement Directorate till March 23.

Kavitha, the daughter of former chief minister of Telangana, KCR, was arrested from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad by the ED on Friday evening in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Kavitha was produced before the CBI special court in Rouse Avenue, New Delhi, on Saturday.

Senior lawyer Vikram Choudhury argued on behalf of Kavitha while NK Matta and Zoaib Hussain represented the ED. After hearing arguments from both sides, the Special CBI court remanded Kavitha to 7 days in custody.

Here's a look at the Remand report



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha Enforcement Directorate(ED) Delhi liquor scam 
India Delhi New Delhi 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X