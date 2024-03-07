BRS MLA’s aeronautical college buildings demolished at Dundigal

Hyderabad: BRS Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy received a shock from the officials of the Medchal district.

After confirming that he had encroached the land at Chinna Damara Cheruvu, the officials demolished the MLART Aeronautical College buildings, belonging to the MLA, at Dundigal.

The demolition of buildings was taken up following orders from the Medchal collector.

After the Congress came to power, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had been on a mission to dig into the corruption and malpractices of the earlier BRS government and take action against the guilty.