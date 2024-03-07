Top
BRS MLA’s aeronautical college buildings demolished at Dundigal

DC Correspondent
7 March 2024 6:10 AM GMT
The demolition of buildings was taken up following orders from the Medchal collector
A shed demolished by forest officials to clear 6.5 acres at B.M. Kaval of Turahalli reserve forest in Bengaluru city.
After confirming that he had encroached the land at Chinna Damara Cheruvu, the officials demolished the MLART Aeronautical College buildings, belonging to the MLA, at Dundigal. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: BRS Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy received a shock from the officials of the Medchal district.

After confirming that he had encroached the land at Chinna Damara Cheruvu, the officials demolished the MLART Aeronautical College buildings, belonging to the MLA, at Dundigal.

The demolition of buildings was taken up following orders from the Medchal collector.

After the Congress came to power, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had been on a mission to dig into the corruption and malpractices of the earlier BRS government and take action against the guilty.

