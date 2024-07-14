BRS MLA Harish Rao Criticises Telangana CM Over Youth Unemployment Issues

Hyderabad: BRS MLA T. Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is showing an indifferent attitude towards youth and making comments that instigate them.



In an open letter to Reddy, he said, “The press meet by deputy CM did not bring relief to the youth who are not raising any new demands but reiterating those promised by the Congress. Students are being portrayed as anti-social elements. Imputing political motives to the unemployed youth is objectionable. Even journalists showcasing their grievances are being taken into custody and attacked.”



Job aspirants have exposed the claim that Motilal is not an aspirant, he said, adding that Motilal applied for Groups 1, 2 and 3 posts. The BRS leader said the CM, while in opposition, never left any opportunity to back the cause of students. He had even sat on a dharna to back the cause of the unemployed. The Congress government increased the Group 1 jobs from 503 to 563 leading to a raise in the number of aspirants. The youth are hence seeking a corresponding raise in the number of those to be called for Mains from 1:50 to 1:100. This was done during the YSR regime though the notification had indicated the Mains ratio as 1:15. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka had himself backed this demand while in opposition, he noted.

Reminding the government of its promises, he said it should increase Groups 2 and 3 posts by 2,000 and 3,000 respectively, space the exams and issue mega DSC with 25,000 jobs. The government gave notification for 11,000 DSC posts by adding another 6,000 posts to the 5,000 already announced by the BRS, he added. The Congress government is not taking steps to fill two lakh jobs as promised and GO 46 has not been revoked yet. Problems arising out of this should be addressed, he added.





