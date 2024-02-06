BRS leader's son booked for raping a minor

Hyderabad: A BRS leader's son was booked in minor's rape case after the 17-year-old victim lodged a complaint with Mirchowk police.

The victim in her complaint stated that the accused—Rizwan Ali Baqri, had been violating her for the past three months, Mirchowk police said.

Initially, he spoke to her parents and promised to marry her, but later stopped responding to her calls and messages, due to which the victim, seeking justice, approached the police.

Rizwan, who reportedly has been taken into custody, happens to be the son of BRS leader Inayat Ali Baqri, police said.

The victim's complaint has been taken in a sealed cover and her statement was recorded in the presence of a woman police officer, police said.

We have registered a case under POCSO Act against Rizwan, and the girl has been sent for counselling, Rachakonda cop Ravinder said.

However, the police have taken the accused into custody and will be disclosing the arrest officially.