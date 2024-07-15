BRS Government responsible for poor sanitation: Ponguleti

Khammam: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy alleged that the earlier BRS government had not developed basic amenities in rural areas during its 10-year rule, as he met persons suffering with viral fever in Khammam district on Monday.

Along with health department officials, he visited Jallepalli of Thirumalayapalem mandal where cases of viral fever have been detected. He met the persons suffering from seasonal fever.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the earlier BRS government had not developed the drainage system and developed basic amenities to create healthy environment in the villages.

It was also causing break out of seasonal diseases, he added.

The minister promised funds would be provided to develop basic amenities and improve the sanitation infrastructure in rural areas.

He instructed health department officials to extend best possible treatment to people who were suffering from viral fever and shift them to hospitals, if required.

He also exhorted the villagers to keep their premises clean to eliminate the breeding of mosquitoes.