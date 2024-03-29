BRS Demands Kadiyam Resign as MLA Before Joining Congress

Warangal: Several top BRS leaders have demanded that Kadiyam Srihari must first resign as MLA from Station Ghanpur before joining any other party.





Speaking on their behalf at a press conference in Hanamkonda on Friday, former government chief whip and BRS district unit president Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar accused Srihari of hatching several conspiracies in order to benefit himself.He pointed out that BRS high command had denied the then sitting MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah ticket from Station Ghanpur only to accommodate Srihari.Vinay Bhaskar underlined that Srihari is well known for his blackmail politics. When in TDP, he blackmailed TD chief N. Chandrababu Naidu into giving him several key posts. After joining BRS too, he enjoyed many posts, including that of the deputy chief minister.The BRS leader said instead of working committedly for the party which gave him many posts, Srihari started suppressing BRS leaders like Thatikonda Rajaiah, Vijaya Rama Rao, Parameshwar, Dommati Sambaiah, Pasanoori Dayakar and Aroori Ramesh and forced them to leave the party. He also blackmailed BRS into giving an MP ticket to his daughter Dr. Kavya.Vinay Bhaskar said now, after having negotiations with Congress and negotiating a good package, Srihari has back-stabbed BRS party overnight by deciding to join the Congress.“If he has guts, he must resign from his post of MLA, which he won on BRS party ticket, before joining the Congress,” Vinay Bhaskar stated.Those present at the press conference included ZP chairperson Sudheer Kumar, MLC Baswaraju Saraiah, former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, former MLAs Peddi Sudharshan Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy and Nannapuneni Narendar, former KUDA chairman Sundar Raj and Marri Yadav Reddy, apart from BRS leaders Jorika Ramesh and Nagurla Venkateshwaralu.