BRS Demands Government Rescue Rain Hit Farmers

Hyderabad: The BRS on Saturday demanded that the state government step up paddy procurement, especially in light of the ongoing spell of rains. The Congress government was ignoring the plight of farmers, did not keep its promises to them and is now delaying procurement, senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao claimed on Saturday.

The rains were adding to the losses of farmers who were reeling under drought-like conditions, Harish Rao said at a meeting of Medak constituency BRS leaders in Dubbak mandal.

Urging BRS leaders and workers to ensure victory for party candidate P. Venkatrami Reddy, Harish Rao said it is time to teach BJP candidate M. Raghunandan Rao a lesson. “The BJP candidate did not keep any of his promises to the people of Dubbak after he won as MLA. The Congress too has done nothing,” he said.

Harish Rao also took the state government to task over the “increasing incidents of food poisoning cases in social welfare school hostels. Within days after a case was reported in Bhongir gurukul school, another incident of food poisoning has come to light in Narsapur of Nirmal district. The gurukul schools were role models during BRS rule and now they are beset with problems. The government must ensure care and treatment to affected children,” he said.